Farmers have been drip fed what ACRES plans are likely to cost and even if farmers get plans done, they might not qualify for the scheme, Tim Farrell of the ICSA has said.

“By my calculations, farmers would do well to get €5,000 – gross, not net – out of it. The co-operation aspect is only relevant in eight areas.

“If you’re not in one of those areas, it’s of no relevance to you. It’s only relevant to a small percentage of farmers throughout the country.

“Farm organisations sent in a lot of suggestions, we were all singing off the one hymn sheet and a lot of it hasn’t been taken on board.

“We’d like to see a review to streamline the scheme,” he said.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that there needs to be enough of a budget for the scheme to cater for farmer demand. He added that farmers need to know what it is they are joining and said that the results-based scoring system is going to be a problem.

“Farmers in previous schemes knew what payment they would get, here they don’t. There also needs to be flexibility so that farmers can amend and put in actions,” he said.

He also said that consideration needs to be given to an extension to the application deadline, due to the volume of work required for the plans, and that the Department should push it out to mid-February.