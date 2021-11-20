Farmers all over Ireland are to congregate in Dublin Sunday for a scaled down event to highlight their concerns about climate plans and the next CAP.

Farmers intent on showing their support for the IFA’s Save Irish Farming protest on Sunday began the long trip to Dublin on Saturday.

Among the first to set out was Corney Buckley from west Cork.

leaving Bantry for a 700km round trip for the @IFAmedia Save Irish Farming protest pic.twitter.com/ph8NWokuwl November 20, 2021

Farmers from the west were not hanging around.

The West is awake and on the move ?????? #SaveIrishFarming pic.twitter.com/4LRMyLuSIm — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) November 20, 2021

Mayo chair Jarlath Walsh and his group were also on the road early on Saturday:

An early morning start for Mayo as they leave for the #SaveIrishFarming Convoy in Dublin tomorrow. Christopher Murphy, Calum Murray and Rory Delaney with County Chair Jarlath Walsh. pic.twitter.com/UAyvCeoZmt November 20, 2021

They joined the wider Connacht brigade to move on to Dublin:

The IFA Connacht convoy gathering in Athlone before heading onwards to Dublin for tomorrow’s tractor convoy in the City Centre. Find out more here ?? https://t.co/k2yW2cPCLu #SaveIrishFarming @JohnOHa31486556 pic.twitter.com/nYnoj42rCr — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) November 20, 2021

There’s a combine en route from Wexford to join the tractorcade.

But while most of the IFA farmers are using horsepower to reach Dublin, Pat Murphy, the Connacht chair, is doing it on a bicycle.

IFA Connacht Chair @PatMurp87363400 beginning the long cycle to Dublin with the support of his local Branch & the village of Ardrahan,Co.Galway as part our campaign to #SaveIrishFarming pic.twitter.com/DU1YCbVemx — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) November 19, 2021

On the day, tractors and machinery will move from IFA headquarters at the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin 12 to Merrion Square, where IFA president Tim Cullinan will set out why farmers are protesting and what they want the Government to do.

Prior to the event, Cullinan told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The reality is that IFA has been forced to have this protest because the Government has refused to engage with the IFA on a proper plan for the sector at farm level.”

“I would call again on the Government to negotiate with elected farm leaders and have meaningful engagement to agree a plan for the sector at farm level, including around the CAP.

“Farmers can play our part on climate change, but we need a plan with proper funding that guarantees economic, social and environmental sustainability,” he said.