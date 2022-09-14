A group of around 15 farmers met in Armagh last Thursday night to discuss their potential options after a NI engineering company failed to deliver on orders for new machinery.

The group have paid deposits, and in some cases the entire cost, for Newrock-branded machinery supplied by Co Armagh-based DH Europe Ltd. That company, run by David Hughes, the son of the late founder of Newrock Engineering Sammy Hughes, remains active on companies house, but since June 2022, it is no longer manufacturing Newrock equipment. A new company is understood to have started up in Lurgan to manufacture under the Newrock brand.

The meeting on Thursday was facilitated by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the Irish Farmers Journal, and a follow-up meeting is planned. If you have been affected by what has happened at DH Europe and are interested in attending that meeting, please contact James McCluggage at jmccluggage@ufuhq.com or David Wright at dwright@farmersjournal.ie.

