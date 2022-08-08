Temperatures are set to build towards the weekend, says Met Éireann.

Farmers will face temperatures as high as 28°C by Friday as hot, dry weather will remain for the week ahead, says Met Éireann.

Dairy and drystock farmers in some parts of the country have already begun to supplement grazing by feeding silage, as a lack of rain is set to affect grass growth.

What Met Éireann is describing as a heatwave will build during the week, with highest temperatures on Tuesday reaching 25°C and climbing as high as 28°C on Friday.

Ongoing high pressure is the cause of the dry spell, with Met Éireann forecasting it will keep weather “very settled” for the rest of the week, with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine across the country.

Tuesday

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will range between 20°C and 25°C, possibly touching 26°C in the south and east. Winds will be light and variable in direction, says Met Éireann.

Tuesday night will be dry and mostly clear, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in light variable breezes.

Wednesday

Met Éireann says Wednesday will be dry, with good sunshine throughout the day and highest temperatures of 26°C, warmest in the southeast. There will be light winds, southwesterly or variable in direction.

Wednesday night will match that of the night previous, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

Thursday

Warmer again, Thursday is set to be very dry, with temperatures to reach 23°C to 27°C, in light variable breezes.

Thursday will see a warmer night, with temperatures in some counties not falling below the 16°C mark.

Friday

Met Éireann’s forecast sees temperatures notch higher again on Friday, with highs of 28°C expected. This will be in the southwest, in light northeasterly breezes.

The national forecaster says that the weather will remain hot and dry through the weekend, with a “good deal of sunshine”.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 20s across much of the country.