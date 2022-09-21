Farmers face a £20 to £30/t increase on livestock rations for October as local feed mills indicate they can no longer absorb the surge in energy, transport and labour costs.
According to information supplied to the Irish Farmers Journal by the NI Grain Trade Association (NIGTA), the rise in gas price alone this year has increased milling costs by at least £10/t. Some companies that produce pelleted feeds have seen manufacturing costs rise by as much as £20/t as a direct result of these higher gas prices.
