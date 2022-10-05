Livestock farmers are heading into the winter period with the highest feed costs on record. Cost increases of 35% to 45% between silage and concentrate costs look set to have a huge effect on farms this winter. Concentrate prices are up on average by €100/t to €120/t on the same time last year.
At farm level, it sees the average cost of taking a winter finishing animal through to beef increase by over €175/head. On a carcase weight of 390kg, this equates to an additional 45c/kg beef price required to absorb these costs.
