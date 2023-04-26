Some farmers are facing annual residential zoned land tax (RZLT) bills over €100,000, according to the IFA.
Its senior policy executive Shane Whelan described such a hefty tax as “nothing more than a land grab” which would put the affected farmers out of business. At an IFA webinar, he highlighted case studies of farmers hit with the 3% annual tax on the market value of their zoned land.
Whelan assumed the value of residential zoned land at €87,500/ac, using prices taken from MyHome.ie on 20 April, excluding Dublin. At 3% of this market value, the IFA senior executive found that the average farmer would face an RZLT bill of €2,625/ac.
The IFA is working with a Killarney farmer who has 45ac zoned land eligible for the tax, now facing an annual tax bill of €118,125. Another Killarney farmer is facing a bill of €105,000.
A farmer outside Newcastle West, Co Limerick, is facing a bill of €78,750 on 30ac zoned and a farmer in Claremorris, Co Mayo, could be forced to pay €51,188 per year on 19.5ac zoned.
Whelan contrasted the €2,625/ac annual bill to the Teagasc National Farm Survey findings that the average dairy farm annual income is €521/ac and the average sheep farm is €158/ac.
Read more
Farmer advice for appealing land tax to An Bord Pleanála
'Most' farmer land tax appeals rejected with IFA to host online meeting
1,687 landowners sought to avoid land tax
Some farmers are facing annual residential zoned land tax (RZLT) bills over €100,000, according to the IFA.
Its senior policy executive Shane Whelan described such a hefty tax as “nothing more than a land grab” which would put the affected farmers out of business. At an IFA webinar, he highlighted case studies of farmers hit with the 3% annual tax on the market value of their zoned land.
Whelan assumed the value of residential zoned land at €87,500/ac, using prices taken from MyHome.ie on 20 April, excluding Dublin. At 3% of this market value, the IFA senior executive found that the average farmer would face an RZLT bill of €2,625/ac.
The IFA is working with a Killarney farmer who has 45ac zoned land eligible for the tax, now facing an annual tax bill of €118,125. Another Killarney farmer is facing a bill of €105,000.
A farmer outside Newcastle West, Co Limerick, is facing a bill of €78,750 on 30ac zoned and a farmer in Claremorris, Co Mayo, could be forced to pay €51,188 per year on 19.5ac zoned.
Whelan contrasted the €2,625/ac annual bill to the Teagasc National Farm Survey findings that the average dairy farm annual income is €521/ac and the average sheep farm is €158/ac.
Read more
Farmer advice for appealing land tax to An Bord Pleanála
'Most' farmer land tax appeals rejected with IFA to host online meeting
1,687 landowners sought to avoid land tax
SHARING OPTIONS: