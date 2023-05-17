Farmer fears are growing over the possible impact of rewetting on vast tracts of farmland as discussions on the EU’s proposed nature restoration law near their final stages.

Key EU votes in the coming weeks will clarify Ireland’s rewetting and restoration targets for drained farmed peatlands, which are estimated to cover 330,000ha.

Hundreds of farmers have attended rewetting meetings this week as they pile pressure on Irish and European politicians to push back on the proposals. The exact area of farmland that must be rewet and restored is currently unknown, even though the law is expected to come into effect from 2024.

Farmers have raised concerns over what the plans will mean for those farming on rewet land, with further warnings this week that CAP payments on peat soils could be in the firing line once the law is passed.

The Department of Housing has confirmed that an impact assessment will be carried out on the plan but, crucially, its results will not be known until after the law is passed.