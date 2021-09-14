Nine farmers were fined a range of amounts by the Revenue Commissioners in the second quarter of 2021, the latest tax defaulters list shows.

The largest fine of €153,972 was issued to Kerry farmer Michael Buckley of Rathdrinagh, Kilcummin, Killarney.

The fine included the initial tax bill, interest and penalties.

Diarmuid Geaney from Ballyverisheen, Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork, an agricultural contractor and farmer, received a fine of €100,841.88.

An agricultural supplies provider and farmer, Patrick K McKeon, of Knockgrania, Bunninadden, Co Sligo, was fined €89,103.39 for the underdeclaration of income tax and VAT.

Limerick farmer Senan Burns from Montpelier, O’Briens Bridge, was fined €1,250 for failing to lodge income tax returns.

Walter Ryan-Purcell from Lissacaha, Schull, Co Cork, was fined €1,500 for the same reason.

Misuse of green diesel

Farmers featured again for the misuse of marked mineral oil, also known as green diesel.

According to the tax defaulters list, four farmers from Monaghan, Roscommon, Clare and Donegal were each fined €2,500.

Multiple offences

Patrick Brown, a butcher from 1 Togher Pairc, Roundwood, Co Wicklow, featured on the tax defaulters list on three occasions for failure to lodge income tax, VAT returns and P35 returns. He was fined a total of €3,750.