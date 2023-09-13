Several farmers have been fined between €1,250 and €5,000 for their failure to lodge income tax returns, according to the Revenue Office’s list of tax defaulters for the period from 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Farmers Michael Davitt of Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Gerard Grimes of Liscarney, Westport, Co Mayo, James Cassidy of Kilskyre, Kells, Co Meath, and John Hughes of Ballindereen, Kilcolgan, Co Galway, were all fined €1,250 by Revenue.

For the same tax default issue, farmers Seamus Fay of Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, and Edward Grennan of Rahan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, were fined €2,500.

Noel Joyce, a farmer of Barnanoraun, Clifden, Co Galway, was fined €5,000 and Selina Elizabeth Butler, an agricultural contractor of Colvin Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, was fined €1,250.

Meanwhile, for lodging an incorrect income tax return, farm labourer Seán Taaffe of 51 Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, was given a 12-month sentence, fully suspended.

Green diesel

For his misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel), farmer Noel Considine of Leitrim West, Creegh, Kilmihil, Co Clare, was fined €2,500.

Second list

Revenue publishes its list of tax defaulters in two parts. The first of these includes the farmers above whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

The second list includes individuals for which Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings or a settlement has been paid in full.

This list also reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period 30 September 2022.

There is one farmer on this latest list - Denis Roper of Crossroads, Killygordon, Co Donegal, whose case involves his non-declaration of capital gains tax. The farmer and landowner is listed as having had €210,721 remaining to be paid to Revenue at the end of June.

Roper’s bill includes tax of €139,528, interest of €29,334 and penalties of €41,859.

