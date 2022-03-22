It is estimated that over 150,000 farmers attended the protest.

Spanish farmers flooded the streets of Madrid on Sunday demanding solutions from the government for soaring farm input prices which are coupled with low farm profits.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spanish farmers have been suffering rising prices in fuel, fertiliser and other input costs, with some farmers saying they are "on the path to extinction".

There are varying reports on the numbers who attended the protest. However, it is estimated that over 150,000 farmers were in attendance.

Demonstrators held signs reading "costs continue to rise" and "SOS rural world".

More than 150,000 farmers and breeders demonstrated in Madrid to protest against the rise in fuel and raw material prices and to denounce the difficulties of the rural world and the crisis affecting the agricultural sector. pic.twitter.com/EZN3Wmtqj2 — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) March 21, 2022

Spanish flags flew high as the farmers marched and even drove tractors down the streets of the capital to get their message across.

Organised by Alianza Rural, a farm organisation similar to that of the Irish Farmers' Association, it said that it was a "historic day for the Spanish countryside".

It also said that the policies currently in place for Spanish farmers are suffocating the countryside and the activities and customs linked to it.

The organisation has called on "a shock plan that paralyses the continued increase in agricultural production prices, the reduction of electricity rates, the cessation of attacks on activities such as hunting and the withdrawal of the preliminary draft of the animal welfare law, among many other issues".

'Respect and dignity'

In short, it said that respect and dignity for the people of the countryside and their traditions is required.

President of Alianza Rural Fermín Bohórquez said: "This is the fundamental union of the countryside to defend our present and our future.

"We are the best brand in Spain, we should be proud of the excellence of our products, of our landscapes, of who we are."

President of another Spanish farm organisation that represents bull breeders Antonio Bañuelo said: "We demand respect for our countryside, our traditions, our livestock, our way of life.”

He added that for years they have been carrying out real environmentalism in silence, maintaining a native breed and conserving areas of high natural value.