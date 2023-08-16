Some farmers are having to sell land to afford the Fair Deal Scheme.

Over 50 of the near 2,000 farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal, said that they have had to sell land to pay for nursing home charges under the Fair Deal Scheme. This scheme offers financial support for those being cared for long-term in nursing homes – whether they are public, private or voluntary.

Of the 53 farmers, the majority had to sell between 11ac and 20ac. Another 27% sold between 21ac and 30ac, and 17% sold less than 10ac.

Just over a quarter of the farmers sold over 30ac of land to pay for nursing home fees – 13% sold between 31ac and 40ac, while another 13% sold over 41ac.