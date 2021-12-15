Drumshanbo Mart and a few local farmers have come together to raise much needed funds to repair Drumshanbo Church of Ireland church.
First prize in the raffle is a heifer sponsored by Drumshanbo Mart and local livestock carrier Tom Humphreys.
The second prize is two lambs, with a list of hampers and vouchers from local businesses making up the rest of the prizes.
Tickets are €5 each or five for €20 and can be purchased at Drumshanbo Mart. The draw will take place on 28 January 2022.
