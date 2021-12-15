Drumshanbo Mart. Cathal McKeon gets into the spirit of Christmas at the mart. \ Brian Farrell

Drumshanbo Mart and a few local farmers have come together to raise much needed funds to repair Drumshanbo Church of Ireland church.

First prize in the raffle is a heifer sponsored by Drumshanbo Mart and local livestock carrier Tom Humphreys.

The second prize is two lambs, with a list of hampers and vouchers from local businesses making up the rest of the prizes.

Tickets are €5 each or five for €20 and can be purchased at Drumshanbo Mart. The draw will take place on 28 January 2022.