The current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will continue unchanged in 2024, and it will be 2026 before a new Farm Sustainability Payment (FSP) is fully implemented, DAERA has confirmed.
Announcing timelines for various new farm schemes on Monday, the Department outlined how 2025 will be a transition year between the current BPS and the FSP.
Some of the funding pot that year is likely to be re-directed towards new programmes including a Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme.
Further movement of monies to fund a new suckler cow scheme and a Farming with Nature package of agri-environment measures is likely to happen in 2026.
Read more
‘Canny’ farmers won’t give away data, MPs told
NI agri leaders put realism into green debate
The current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will continue unchanged in 2024, and it will be 2026 before a new Farm Sustainability Payment (FSP) is fully implemented, DAERA has confirmed.
Announcing timelines for various new farm schemes on Monday, the Department outlined how 2025 will be a transition year between the current BPS and the FSP.
Some of the funding pot that year is likely to be re-directed towards new programmes including a Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme.
Further movement of monies to fund a new suckler cow scheme and a Farming with Nature package of agri-environment measures is likely to happen in 2026.
Read more
‘Canny’ farmers won’t give away data, MPs told
NI agri leaders put realism into green debate
SHARING OPTIONS: