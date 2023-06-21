The current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will continue unchanged in 2024, and it will be 2026 before a new Farm Sustainability Payment (FSP) is fully implemented, DAERA has confirmed.

Announcing timelines for various new farm schemes on Monday, the Department outlined how 2025 will be a transition year between the current BPS and the FSP.

Some of the funding pot that year is likely to be re-directed towards new programmes including a Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme.

Further movement of monies to fund a new suckler cow scheme and a Farming with Nature package of agri-environment measures is likely to happen in 2026.

Read more

‘Canny’ farmers won’t give away data, MPs told