Applications must be in by 22 May.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) national livestock chair Brendan Golden is reminding farmers that the closing date for the Suckler Cow Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is approaching and said that farmers have nothing to fear from the scheme.

The deadline for the scheme is set for 11.59pm on Monday 22 May.

While acknowledging the scheme's challenging targets, Golden emphasised the flexibility provided each year to ensure attainability.

He stated that the IFA has worked diligently to make the scheme requirements feasible for suckler farmers, with support reaching up to €3,000 for a 20-cow herd.

Golden stressed the importance of farmers availing themselves of these funds.

Applications

Noting the strong application levels so far, Golden highlighted the significance of widespread participation for the sector and the delivery of additional support to suckler farmers.

In a recent meeting, the IFA livestock committee discussed the scheme and pushed for maximising participation, including a potential extension of the closing date to accommodate all interested farmers.