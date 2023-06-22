The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has advised that notifications for the preliminary checks under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes are now being issued to farmers.

Preliminary checks will identify any over-claims, overlaps or dual claims and notifications will be issued where the Department finds such an error on the farmer’s 2023 BISS application.

Where a farmer or agent receives a preliminary check notification, they should log on to www.agfood.ie and respond before the deadline of 5 July 2023.

Area monitoring system

Notifications relating to the area monitoring system (AMS) are due to start next week. The first round of AMS notifications are for the potential presence of artificial surfaces, for example buildings, farmyard extensions and farm roadways, in land parcel(s).

Farmers will have until 10 July 2023 to respond to these notifications. Further rounds of AMS notifications will issue later in the year.

These preliminary checks and AMS notifications will give farmers the opportunity to rectify issues with their BISS application without penalty.

Farmers and advisers are advised to check the correspondence section of their BISS online account. Where a farmer is signed up for text message alerts, a text will issue to advise them that they have a notification on their BISS account.