Some €200m is paid out annually to GLAS participants.

In order for farmers to extend their Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) contracts into 2022, they must apply by the deadline of 10 December, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Farmers with GLAS 1, 2 or 3 contracts which were due to expire on 31 December 2021 are being offered an extension of one year until 31 December 2022.

Farmers can extend their contracts either by text message or on their agfood.ie accounts.

Text message

For farmers wishing to use the text message option, a message will be issued to each participant who is registered with the Department to receive texts, and they must reply "DAFM Y" (for Yes) or "DAFM N" (for No) within 72 hours from receipt of the text message.

Farmers will already have received this text message and are encouraged to respond soon.

To extend contracts online, applications can be submitted by logging on to agfood.ie. These will go live on Thursday 18 November 2021.

Farmers or agents authorised to act on his/her behalf in relation to GLAS can respond by clicking "yes" or "no".

Information packs have been distributed to current active farmers in GLAS conveying the extension offer and the ways in which they may apply.

Information will also be provided giving current details of their GLAS contract and circulars summarising changes to the relevant terms and conditions, and specifications.

The updated versions for each tranche are also accessible on the Department’s website.

The Minister said that the process will be similar to that undertaken last year.

Key priority

"Securing these crucial farm payments was a key priority of mine. It was important to deliver income security to these farmers in GLAS as we transition between CAP programmes," he said.

The Minister concluded by saying that, as an extension is being offered for a number of schemes, the Department is proposing to issue offers on a sequential basis.

He said: “My Department has endeavoured to make the process to extend as straightforward as possible, with a few options available for submission of application. A key point is that actions undertaken under GLAS continue on 1 January 2022 so farmers may now wish to consider whether to avail of the offer and be in position to reply upon receipt of offer,” he said.

Queries

Farmers who have any queries in relation to the GLAS extension can make them by emailing glas@agriculture.gov.ie or by calling 053 9163425.

IFA response

The IFA has responded positively to the announcement and said the GLAS extension will provide farmers with certainty.

IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins said: “The process for farmers must be kept simple. All farmers who respond must get a confirmation of receipt of application.

“Any GLAS participant who has not replied by either method before the closing date of 10 December must be contacted again by the Department prior to the closing date to ensure all GLAS participants have ample opportunity to extend their GLAS contracts”.