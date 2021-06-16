Green diesel is a frequent fine applied to farmers on each list published by Revenue.

Farmers, a hedge cutter and a contractor all fell foul of Revenue and were fined for misuse of marked oil or “green diesel”.

The latest list for tax defaulters for this year shows that a number of farmers and a vet were fined by Revenue for offences that included failing to submit tax returns and the misuse green diesel.

In regards to green diesel, hedge cutter Patrick McGovern of Prospect, Ballymacool, Dunboyne, Co Meath, was fined €2,500, while farmer John Mullarkey of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, was also fined €2,500. Another farmer, who is also listed as a contractor and bricklayer, Andrew Bothwell, of Old Grange, Carlingford, Co Louth, was fined €2,500.

Farmer and accountant John Quirke of Lattin, Co Tipperary, and farmer Edward Hannon, Castle Bank, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, were both fined €2,500 for failure to lodge income tax returns.

Another substantial Revenue bill was incurred by veterinary surgeon David Canty of The Farmhouse, Leemount, Lee Road, Cork, who was ordered to pay a total of €46,053.21 for under declaration of income tax.