Farmers will be hit on the double by the planned carbon tax increase in the upcoming Budget 2022, Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy has warned.

The Government plans to raise the carbon tax to €41 per tonne in this year’s budget.

“The tax, lauded as an incentive for people to reduce carbon emission, fails to recognise that most of those impacted have no credible alternative to their current car or heating system. The carbon tax is simply a charge for them going about their daily business,” said Carthy.

“In most parts of Ireland workers and families do not have access to a public transport system. But they will see costs of motor fuel rise further by as much as €1.50 per tank.”

People will be cold in their houses just so government TDs can sit in their warm offices and believe that they are tackling the climate crisis

He added that the price of a 900L tank of home heating oil would rise by nearly €20 per tank, while coal will rise by 89c per bag and briquettes by 20c per bale.

“People will be cold in their houses just so government TDs can sit in their warm offices and believe that they are tackling the climate crisis,” the former MEP claimed.

Farming

“Farmers will be doubly hit as the carbon tax, from which farm contractors are not exempt, will see their costs rise for almost all contracted activities,” he pointed out, adding that the carbon tax hike would impact on the costs of goods for every household as haulage prices “will soar”.

Carthy called on the Government to scrap the planned carbon tax increase.