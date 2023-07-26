Robert Forristal, Kilkenny

“A lot of farmers have borrowed heavily to expand their herds. These changes will bring unwanted reductions in herd size. There will be a knock-on effect on the rural economy as a result of nitrates changes.

“Rural families depend on agriculture and depend on this extra milk to generate a viable income. The Minister’s performance has been poor, particularly in relation to highly stocked areas, such as the southeast.”

Donagh Lancaster, Wicklow

“I’m milking 200 cows at the minute and if the nitrates goes back to 220kg, you’re knocking 30-40 cows off my herd. I do not see sense in having to go out and lease 30ac and 40ac to keep that same stock going.

(Left) Wicklow farmer Donagh Lancaster.

“I’ve built up sheds, the yard, my enterprise for the set-up I have, and it’s demoralising to see the Department coming in and putting rules there that they don’t know anything about.”

Ken Walshe, Wexford

“I’m in pigs and it’s a big thing to try and get rid of slurry; and then I’ve the tillage end of it and the sucklers.

“We fatten everything on farm and also buy in stock. Nitrates is an obstacle the whole time.

Wexford farmer Ken Walshe.

“I’ve a son farming with me and he’s very interested in farming. It’s a pity to tell him that we have to cut back, because something has to suffer then. There’s a lot of borrowings at the moment, so they all have to be met.”

Andy O’Donnell, Kilkenny

“Young farmers will find it hard to get into the game.

Kilkenny farmer Andy O'Donnell.

"There are a lot of hurdles ahead – changes to the nitrates derogation, accessing land and actually running a profitable and viable farm.

“It’s important to get out and shed light on these issues, as exposure may bring the changes that we need.

“I’d like to see more supports for farmers who are farming in a sustainable way. We’re doing a very good job at farming sustainably and I think we should be acknowledged for that.”

Cathal Mulhall, Kilkenny

“As a young farmer, we need room to expand, not contract. Some farmers may have to get out of cows altogether, if farming is no longer viable.

Kilkenny farmer Cathal Mulhall.

"The price of land will increase as demand skyrockets. Lack of available land will create problems for all sectors of agriculture.

"I want to be hopeful for the future, but there are challenges ahead. It seems the Minister doesn’t understand our problems; there is a disconnect between the Minister and farmers.”

James Moore, Kilkenny

“I’m concerned about the future of where farming is being led by politicians and the media.

Kilkenny farmer James Moore (right) with Warren Deacon.

“Nitrates changes will hit every farm no matter what size they are at. Stocking rates will be hit because we’re running at max at moment. You need the max to generate an income, and that’s coming under pressure now as well.

“When this was being negotiated, we did not send people out to fight. It’s too late now to start blaming everybody else.”