Farmers and other members of the public are being invited to take part in a new RTÉ show called The Love Experiment.

The show aims to get people away from dating apps and help them to make “authentic human connections”.

The Dealer feels that RTÉ saw an opening with the closure of Lisdoonvarna’s matchmaking festival over the last two years.

Essentially, two strangers will sit down and ask each other a bunch of questions. Knowing the farmers of my acquaintance, I imagine the term “road frontage” might be asked more than once.

Any interested parties can get in touch with RTÉ on theloveexperiment@rte.ie