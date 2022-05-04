Farmers will have to be allowed to put their carbon removals against their emissions if they are to have any hope of becoming carbon neutral into the future, Teagasc’s Laurence Shalloo has claimed.

But speaking at a farmers’ meeting at Ballykisteen Hotel, Limerick Junction, the Teagasc scientist said that such accounting of emissions at farm level would not be possible until after 2030.

He pointed out that land-use and land-use change were currently split out from agriculture for the purposes of calculating carbon emissions and carbon sequestration rates.

It would only be possible to accurately calculate an individual farm’s carbon standing when there was “robust data” on emissions from peat soils and sequestration rates for mineral soils, he explained.

That work is currently underway at Johnstown Castle, but could take up to four years to produce “strong numbers”, Shalloo maintained. Emissions reductions from farming up to 2030 will have to be provided by the MACC and emerging technologies, he said.

Meanwhile, John Hourigan of the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) told the meeting that any system put in place to pay farmers for the carbon they sequester will have to take account of existing greenhouse gas sinks such as forestry, hedgerows and farmland.

Dr Laurence Shalloo of Teagasc.

“There has to be a carbon balancing for every farm, and all emissions and removals must be counted as part of that process. Otherwise, we are going nowhere,” Hourigan said.

He reiterated CRAG’s position that farmers will have to be paid for all carbon sequestered by their holdings. Noting Professor Myles Allen’s contention regarding livestock’s input into climate change, Hourigan said CRAG was examining if there was sufficient grounds for a judicial review of the Climate Action Bill.