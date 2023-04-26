Last autumn the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP) organised a series of six information events to explain how wildlife intervention will be rolled out in NI.

The proposal is that NI will follow the model from England, with badgers removed in TB hotspot areas over a four-year period to reduce disease pressure from wildlife, ahead of a long-term policy involving badger vaccination.

As in England, NI farmers will be expected to pay for the cull, and the simplest way to do that is a levy on milk (0.02p/l) and cattle at slaughter (£1/head). The vast majority of the 800 farmers who attended the TBEP events were supportive of the direction of travel.

But even though 800 did attend, it is still only a fraction of all those who will be affected by these levies, and with the money set to be deducted from 1 May 2023, it is no surprise that questions are being asked, especially when DAERA is still unable to commit to a cull.

However, if farmers don’t get the finances in place to fund wildlife intervention, there is no chance of it happening at all.

Annual bill

As highlighted in last week’s edition, badger removal in high-risk TB areas of England has helped to significantly drive down disease incidence in cattle. If we achieve something similar, it will lead to a much lower annual TB bill to the taxpayer, currently at around £55m.

Alternative

Those who might be against a levy and a cull need to consider what the alternative is.

Continuing with the current failed policy means more and more testing, while it would be extremely naïve to think DAERA will continue to pay out over £50m annually without trying to recoup some costs from farmers.

In 2017 the Department proposed that farmers pay for an annual herd test (£530 for 200 cattle), similar to what happens in ROI, and wanted to put a cap on compensation for reactor animals (£1,500 per commercial animal). Both changes were resisted by the UFU and others, but will be quickly back on the table if this levy doesn’t go ahead.

