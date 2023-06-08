The suggestion that penalties would be imposed on farmers as a result of planners not submitting their Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scorecards on time has been strongly rejected by Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) rural development chair Michael Biggins.

During a recent farm adviser training webinar, officials from the Department of Agriculture outlined significant penalties relating to farmer payments under ACRES, including parcels being removed from the scheme where scorecards completed by planners were not submitted on time.

“We understand the huge pressure some advisers are facing because of the interest in ACRES, but it is unacceptable that farmers would be penalised if planners don’t have the capacity to score the farmland.

"Farmers are paying planners to score their land as part of the scheme. If it is not delivered within the Department timeframe, farmers should not take the hit,” he said.

Penalties

Similar penalties are also in place for farmers across the eight co-operation areas, where scoring is mandatory on farmland.

IFA hill farming chair Cáillin Conneely said that for farmers in the co-operation areas these penalties are extremely severe.

“The results-based score makes up a substantial portion of their overall ACRES payment.

"Not only would a late scorecard submission incur a payment penalty, but it is also proposed to exclude farmers from applying for landscape actions in the relevant year. It is completely counterproductive to what the scheme is trying to achieve,” he said.

On one hand, he argued, the Minister wants farmers to adopt this new results-based approach to environmental scheme payments.

It absolutely beggars belief that the Minister and his officials can stand over this

But on the other, he is happy to penalise them and exclude them from other scheme measures if their planner doesn’t keep their side of the bargain.

"It absolutely beggars belief that the Minister and his officials can stand over this,” Biggins said.

He has called on Minister McConalogue and his officials to scrap these proposed penalties on farmers for late scorecard submission. There needs to be some flexibilities and innovative solutions found, he said.

"It is outrageous to enforce a rule that will punish farmers and cut their payment due to the fault of a third party. Farmers cannot be the scapegoat for the Department’s shortcomings,” Biggins concluded.