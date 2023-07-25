The market situation in key export markets must be reflected in finishers’ cheques. / Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) livestock chair Brendan Golden has called on beef farmers to sell hard to factories, as he anticipates a tightening of supplies over the coming months.

Golden claimed that a steadying of the Bord Bia prime beef export tracker is at odds with processor commentary on the direction of prices for finished cattle.

The market situation in key export markets must be reflected in finishers’ cheques and any opportunism by processors will not be tolerated by farmers struggling with high costs, Golden said.

“Farmers should not buy into the factory narrative on price. Very few cattle have been bought at this week’s lower quotes and it is important farmers take back control and sell hard,” he commented.

“The prices they are prepared to pay is very evident in the competition between factory agents in marts, where finished and forward store prices are freely exceeding factory quotes."

Support needed

The livestock chair stated that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must look at supporting beef farmers using both the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) and EU crisis reserve funds of €9.5m allocated to Ireland.

Ireland could chose to add an additional 200% to this latter EU money to pay a total of €28.5m to farmers in one-off payments.

“The Minister has at his disposal two significant funds to assist suckler and beef farmers - the BAR and the recently-announced additional Commission supports, which can be built to €28.5m,” Golden continued.

“Both of these are for the purpose of supporting suckler and beef farmers in dealing with the current issues on farms - the impact of Brexit trade deals and costs of production.”

Trade concerns

Golden also raised concerns about increased Australian beef export access to UK markets, which could undermine Ireland’s position there.

“In the first month of Australian access to the UK market, they have strategically targeted the high-value cuts, supplying almost 25% of our average monthly supply of steaks to this key market,” he added.

“At the same time, bureaucrats and politicians at EU level are intent on forcing through a Mercosur trade deal that will have a disproportionate impact on Irish beef farmers by facilitating an additional 99,000t of tariff-free beef from South America into the EU market.”