Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that farmers need access to pesticide alternatives before Ireland can accept EU proposals to half their usage by 2030.

Speaking at an EU meeting of farm ministers, Minister McConalogue warned that these alternatives need to be made available as soon as possible if this target is to be met.

The target will be measured off a baseline of the average use from 2015 to 2017.

He stated that Ireland supports the “overall objectives” of the proposed EU sustainable use of pesticides regulation (SUR), but added that some wording changes will be needed before the proposals will be acceptable, particularly around the treatment of “sensitive areas”.

The regulation was proposed by the European Commission last year as a means of implementing the 50% cut already agreed in the EU Farm to Fork policy.

Toolbox

“However, if EU targets on the sustainable use of plant protection products are to be met, it is essential that viable alternatives, as mentioned in the Commission study, are available within the shortest timeframe possible,” the Minister said.

“It is critical that farmers have alternative options available for plant protection before legally binding national targets are implemented.”

A European Commission proposal on new genomic techniques was published on 5 July and is intended to aid farmers in cutting down on pesticides, while limiting the impact on yields.

The move opens the door to the EU softening its stance on gene editing, which could allow for new, more disease-resistant crop varieties to take their place in farmers’ toolboxes.

Impact of pesticide cut

Minister McConalogue also welcomed the “comprehensive assessment” presented to ministers on the expected impact of the Commission’s of the proposal to reduce pesticides use on farms by 50% by 2030.

An initial outline of this study was published by the Commission last month, which claimed that halving pesticides by 2030 will not “threaten food security”, but which warned that not implementing the cut could.

