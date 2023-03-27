The IFA has called for greater safeguards for landowners after a Wicklow farmer was allegedly physically assaulted by a dog walker.

The popular Glenmalure Zig Zag walking trail in the Wicklow mountains was closed after an alleged assault on farmer Pat Dunne on 19 March.

Dunne, who owns land through which the route travels, was allegedly assaulted after he asked the dog walker not to bring dogs onto the hill. His request came in light of previous dog attacks on sheep in the area.

Sheep flocks are particularly impacted by dog disturbance and attacks during lambing, says the IFA. \ Philip Doyle

IFA hill farming chair Caillin Conneely said farmer intimidation such as that seen in the alleged assault is “more common than might be assumed”.

“This was at the extreme end but there are some recreational users who simply dismiss the farmers wishes and do what they want. It’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

Concerns

While noting that thousands of people walking in the countryside do the right thing, Conneely said the alleged assault on the Wicklow farmer is concerning, particularly during the lambing season.

“Those who enter onto privately-owned land, for the purpose of recreation, do so because of the goodwill and tolerance of landowner.

“There needs to be greater awareness of this fact and we need greater enforcement of the ‘No Dogs Allowed’ policy. Otherwise, landowners will simply withdraw access and everyone loses out,” he said.

Walking trails

The IFA hill farming chair also highlighted that 70 new trails have been recently announced as part of the walks scheme.

There have been previous dog attacks on sheep in Wicklow Mountains, says farmer Pat Dunne. \ CJ Nash

He said this is “something that has the potential to boost recreational activity, enhance rural tourism and support farmers who provide access to their land”.

However, despite this, Conneely said the IFA has engaged with the Department of Rural and Community Development and others on the issue of farmer intimidation by dog walkers in the past.

“We will certainly be raising it again in future meetings,” he said.

Read more