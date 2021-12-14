IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien said the Government cannot underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead for farmers and the investment that will be required to meet new nitrates regulations. /Mary Browne

Farmers must be supported to implement the new measures proposed in the draft Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and adequate time must be provided to adopt them, according to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien said: “The single biggest issue that has not been addressed in the draft plan is the financial implications of the proposed measures and the risk of increasing the financial vulnerability of more farms.”

O’Brien was speaking following the publication of the draft Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) on Tuesday which he said includes proposed measures which will have significant implications for farmers across all sectors.

Grant aid

The Kilkenny sheep farmer said: “Where a measure has financial implications for farmers, grant aid and Accelerated Capital Allowance (ACA) schemes must be introduced to support its adoption.

He said such grant aid would enable farmers to realise greater environmental standards, which would benefit the entire country.

O’Brien acknowledged that, in his view, Government had taken on board many of the IFA’s recommendations and partially modified some of the measures.

October deadline

On slurry, the IFA environment chair said: “These [recommendations] included maintaining an October deadline for slurry spreading and removal of the future requirement to cover slurry stores.”

He said the IFA also sought the removal of the requirement that only land within 30km is included in stocking rate calculations and the postponement of the review of technical tables until the next interim review.

“That is not to underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead for farmers and the investment that will be required to meet the new regulations.

“It’s vital that programmes like the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) are expanded to support farmers.”

O’Brien called on the Department to improve communication with farmers to support greater compliance.