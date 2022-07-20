A series of five meetings are being held across NI during August to provide training on sheep scab.

The events have been organised by the NI sheep scab group, and will consider the disease and how it can be treated effectively.

There will also be information provided on further roll-out of a sheep scab initiative, which will involve on-farm work on up to 100 farms throughout NI affected by the disease This part of the project is scheduled to begin at the start of September 2022.

The August meetings will include a hot buffet, and will take place on:

August 2022, 7pm Greenan’s The Square, 1D Hilltown Rd, BT34 5EZ.

4 August 2022, 7pm Dunsilly Hotel, 20 Dunsilly Road, BT41 2JH.

9 August 2022, 7pm 283 Drumcroone Rd, BT51 3QT.

10 August 2022, 7pm 52 Drum Rd, BT80 8QS.

11 August 2022, 7pm 5 Gortin Rd, BT79 7DH.

Booking

Booking can be done by searching for the relevant sheep scab meeting on Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.co.uk) or alternatively, call Jennifer Martin on 0751 759 9497 or email info@animalhealth.co.uk. Spaces will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

