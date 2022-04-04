Paul O'Brien said that farmers along the route are operating under an "unacceptable cloud of uncertainty".

The route for the new Cork-Limerick motorway which was announced last week will have a serious impact on farmers, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien said these farmers face "significant upheaval" and need certainty regarding compensation and the timelines for the project.

He said this is a top-class, highly productive agricultural area and the new road development will have a serious impact on farmers.

'Cloud of uncertainty'

O'Brien said farmers and landowners in the area are operating under an unacceptable cloud of uncertainty since the road development was first mooted back in the late 1990s, almost 25 years ago.

"That’s a very long time to be held up in terms of developing your farm and your business. This has taken the best years away from some farmers along the route.

Farmers were left living under a sterilised planning freeze

"Farmers were left living under a sterilised planning freeze where they were prevented from undertaking developments on their farms," O'Brien said.

This, he added, is a major restriction to impose for a long period of time in a very productive and progressive farming area.

Fast track

O'Brien called on Cork and Limerick county councils to immediately fast track any planning applications for farmers who are not on the preferred route.

He said the postponement and delays on farmyard and enterprise developments has had a very costly impact on some farmers in the area.

"Now that the wider preferred route had been identified, it was essential that there was early and intensive consultation with all impacted landowners," he said.

In addition, O'Brien said that all farmers and landowners affected in any way by the development must be fully and fairly compensated.

Goodwill payment

This must also include a new and improved goodwill payment for early sign-on/access and co-operation with the project, he added.

An online public display platform has been developed on the project website.

A number of public online webinars will be hosted by the project team on 6 and 13 April, with further details available on the project website.

For further information, contact the N/M20 project office at info@corklimerick.ie or telephone 061-973 730.