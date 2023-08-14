The Midlands Northwest MEP insisted that for the rural voice to have an effective impact, it should collaborate closely with those from non-rural backgrounds.

Having a solely rural voice in a farmers’ party will weaken its political influence, according to MEP Colm Markey.

“My concern about a farmers' party or an extremely rural agenda party is that it’s going to further polarise that debate.

“We are becoming a more urbanised society, so in order to have a voice for the rural aspect of that society, to have its voice, it really needs to work closely with those who aren’t from a rural background,” he said.

MEP Markey was responding to an Irish Farmers Journal survey finding that three in four farmers would give their first preference vote to a farmers’ party if one was formed ahead of the next general election.

Isolation

Markey stressed that isolating the rural voice could weaken its political influence. He emphasised the importance of avoiding a situation where a small group with exclusively rural interests becomes “isolated from mainstream politics”.

“If you marginalise yourself as a small group with a solely rural voice, then you will leave yourself in a situation where you’re isolated away from mainstream politics and it actually makes your voice weaker,” he said.