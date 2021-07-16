Protesters take to the streets of central Auckland, New Zealand. \Emily van Velthooven Twitter

Thousands of farmers and hundreds of agricultural vehicles took to the streets across New Zealand on Friday morning to protest against new environmental restrictions.

The protests are reported to have descended on 55 cities, organised by Groundswell NZ, a farming advocacy group that recently gained prominence in speaking out against the new government policy.

Thousands of farmers reportedly took part in the Auckland protest, causing gridlock on the motorways.

New levies

New Zealand has introduced environmental protections to tackle increasing problems with polluted and unswimmable waterways, catastrophic biodiversity loss, risky agricultural and industrial practices and international commitments to reducing carbon emissions.

Groundswell NZ’s position statement includes seven points of contention with the government, one of which being the recent announcement to tack a levy on the price of high-emission vehicles, starting in 2022.

While this levy will apply to all sorts of different vehicles, it will have the greatest impact on utility vehicles, due to their local popularity. Most of the country’s most popular models are set to incur levies of between $2,000 and $3,000.

“There is no electric alternative to the ute – a vehicle which is essential to New Zealand’s economic heavy-lifters; farmers, horticulturalists, industry support people and tradesmen. If there is no alternative, the policy is clearly unworkable and merely another financial burden,” the statement says.