DEAR MINISTER: As I strolled around the National Ploughing Championship stands and met my fellow farmers, the mood was very low. The nitrates derogation was all the talk: “Is it 250? Is it 220? The 60-cow man will be gone.”

The family farm – the backbone of our pasture-based system – the farms the international buyers are brought to, to see our farm families, moms, dads, sons and daughters all working together, with healthy cows producing world-class milk on rolling hills of pasture underneath white clouds or blue skies.

Some of those buyers never see clear skies where they live. Smog hangs over their cities. The buyers love it when they come here. They love the cuppa after the visit with those wonderful families.

Under new proposed derogation compliance, these family farms are often land-locked and unable to source more land, and will be unviable if they have to reduce cow numbers. However, it’s not just nitrates; this is just another new regulation and deadline. The Irish Farmers Journal article (p67, 23 September) details the litany of actions required.

TAMS

Many farmers had applied under TAMS for slurry storage grants. They have heard nothing from the Department yet, way past the deadline when they said they’d get back to farmers, and now it’s getting too wet and too late to start work even if the approval comes.

One farmer I met said to me in deep frustration of his own situation: “If I’m late registering my calf beyond 27 days, I’m threatened with a single payment inspection.” He continued in frustration, as his eyes welled up: “The milk price has now gone from 56 to 32c/l. My profit for this year is wiped out.

“I’ve a tax bill for last year I can’t really afford. The thought of borrowing for a large capital project like a tank is something that doesn’t stack up with me now. I have to reduce cow numbers because of the derogation. I don’t know which way to turn.”

My heart went out to this man as he turned away in deep frustration – his story summarises the mood of most farmers at this time. The minister and his Department of Agriculture must be urged to take action before it is too late.

Farmers are not the villains here. They are giving more of themselves than any sector to the care of the environment and to the detriment of themselves, their personal health, farm safety, family life and lack of personal time and space.

They deserve huge admiration for what they have achieved. Please support our farmers strongly on this journey, minister.