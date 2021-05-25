Convegrence and eco schemes were the hot topics at an IFA CAP meeting. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers are apprehensive that eco schemes in the next CAP could result in farm payments going to vets and advisers, while creating added costs for farmers.

At an IFA CAP meeting in north Leinster/Ulster, concerns were raised about draft proposals put forward by the Department of Agriculture.

One farmer, Paddy Denning, said: “On animal welfare, I can see the vets rubbing their hands, because they’ll probably have to give a cert every year and maybe charge €200 for it.

"You’ll probably have an adviser then doing something else for you and that’ll be another couple hundred euros.

“So there could be a lot of money easily eaten up there.”

Leakage

IFA rural development executive Denis Griffin agreed, saying there needed to be much less leakage of funds.

“CAP funds need to be directed at and retained by farmers, because anytime you’ve administration costs, you’re taking money out of the farmer’s pocket,” Griffin said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said it was important that measures were as straightforward as possible.

Another farmer, David McArthur, said the problem was some eco-scheme options would do away with measures farmers could pick in a future agri-environment scheme.

McArthur said this is similar to what happened REPS, as measures were incorporated into cross compliance and no longer attracted a payment.

Flat-rate payment

Donegal farmer Adrian Gallagher said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue had indicated there would be a flat-rate payment per hectare in eco schemes.

“Anyone with high entitlements is going to get a serious cut in convergence, they’re then going to get a cut in their eco scheme.

"We should be looking for a front-loaded payment for guys on small hectares, but a large payment per hectare," Gallagher said.

Convergence

IFA north Leinster/Ulster regional chair Nigel Reneghan said there were many farmers in the region with small payments but large entitlements being crucified by flattening.

Maurice Brady from Cavan said: “On convergence, whether it’s 75% or 85%, it’s going to cut livestock farmers off either just above or just below the knees, so it doesn’t make a lot of difference which it is."