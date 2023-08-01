Just over 2,600 farmers have received a total of €3.72m in supports under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), which was introduced by Revenue last year.

The scheme allows eligible farmers and businesses to get money back on their gas and electricity bills from the winter period.

Farmers can make a claim if they are tax compliant and if they experienced an increase of 30% or more in their electricity and/or natural gas average unit price.

Figures

Just over 1,000 farmers who have no one employed on their farm received more than half a million euros in supports.

Those with between one and nine employees on the farm received a total of €2.73m.

Some €1.08m was paid to 257 farmers or farm businesses who are employing between 10 and 49 employees.

Across all sectors and as of 20 July, 29,893 businesses have registered for the scheme.

Over 25,000 of these have commenced the claim process and 18,280 businesses have fully completed claims, while 7,439 have claims in process.

The value of claims paid out under the scheme up until 20 July is over €107m.

Until the claims process is fully complete, the claim cannot be processed by Revenue and, for approved claims, a payment made.

To date, the vast majority of completed claims have been approved by Revenue.

How to apply

The TBESS operates in respect of energy costs for the period between September 2022 and 31 July 2023. The deadline to submit claims in respect of each calendar month is 30 September 2023.