Farmers unloading their plastic during the IFFPG farm plastic collection day at Cahir mart, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O'Leary

Irish farmers recycled the equivalent of plastic from 18m silage bales last year, a record 90% recycling rate for farm plastics.

The vast majority of the plastic was collected at over 200 bring-centres, which the Irish Farm Films Producer’ Group (IFFPG) held during the summer at marts, co-ops and agri-merchant premises.

Over a third of collected material was supplied to Irish recyclers for processing into a range of new products.

In total, 37,000t of silage wrap and pit cover waste was recycled in 2021, which was 3,000t more than in 2020, also a record year.

Recent record levels of recycling can be attributed to a growing farm plastics market largely due to the abolition of the milk quota, as well as ever-increasing numbers of farmers engaging in recycling, according to the IFFPG.

It said that for the average farmer who produces 300 bales of silage, the total recycling cost is approximately €60, while average distance to their local bring-centre is only 11km.

“These factors, as well as a desire by farmers to be environmentally responsible, have resulted in the recycling rate for farm plastics being consistently the highest for any plastic waste stream in the country,” it said.

Scheme

IFFPG, a not-for-profit body, has recycled over 400,000t of farm plastics waste since its establishment in 1998. The scheme is funded by both the farm plastics industry and farmers and approved by the Minister for the Environment.