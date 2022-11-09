Marian Dalton, Carlow sheep and sucklers

Borris, Co Carlow, farmer Marian Dalton.

“I think a lot of farmers weren’t interested [in ACRES] and I wonder why the minister ploughed ahead and brought it forward.

“There is a big lack of communication between farmers and the Government and Department. We need more information because we’re almost there now and we’ve very little information on schemes. We’re going forward blindly now into next year.”

She doesn’t agree that cow numbers should be cut.

“I don’t think we should be asked to do it, no. The minister has said that it would be voluntary but I think being voluntary is only a step forward to making it mandatory.”

John Kehoe, Carlow beef and tillage

Rathvilly, Co Carlow, farmer John Kehoe.

John Kehoe won’t be applying to the ACRES scheme.

“Number one you don’t have guaranteed access and you have a planning fee. I’ve looked at the various different options and I don’t think they’re suitable for intensive farmers like myself.

“I don’t see any sense in looking to destock farmers or to pay them to reduce production at a time when we need an increase in food by 30% by 2030.

“We’ve so much change going on at the minute that we need more and more of these meetings to keep people informed. Perhaps our farm bodies should have run more meetings.”

John Bryan, Kilkenny dairy and beef

Kilkenny farmer John Bryan.

“I certainly will have a good look [at ACRES] but I’ve been in all the environmental schemes since they came in. I’ll find it harder to get a benefit as I’ll incur more costs.

“The concern you’d have about ACRES is in a lot of the cases they’re asking you to reduce production. There should have been a lot more meetings held.

“There are a number of suckler farmers that would be open to [being paid to destock]. Provided they could stock that land with other stock, a payment that would properly compensate them would be a good idea.”

Read more