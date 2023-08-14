The Rathcroghan farming EIP scheme is the only scheme to focus on heritage preservation in Ireland. /Claire Nash

The Rathcroghan farming European Innovation Partnership (EIP) scheme in Co Roscommon has delivered payments of up to €3,000 for participant farmers.

Farmer payments have been, on average, €2,500 to €3,000 for the EIP’s results-based actions, €1,000 to €1,500 for its complimentary actions and €200 for each of the training days farmers participated in.

The EIP has been in operation since 2018 and has contributed to the preservation of national heritage of Roscommon through sustainable farming management and practices, a Teagasc Signpost webinar heard on Friday.

From 2019 to 2023, funding of €984,000 was doled out for the EIP scheme, which is the only EIP in Europe to focus on preserving heritage structures on farms.

Objectives

The EIP’s objectives include:

Continued suitable management of the landscape.

Partnership with farmers.

Preserving archaeology in the unique farm landscape.

Pilot schemes to provide managed public access on firms.

Increase awareness and recognition of heritage structures.

Improve viability of firms and changing farming practices.

Actions

The measures farmers have completed under the EIP project have so far included non-obstructive fencing, ground reinforcement stone, cattle brushes, customised straining posts and Rathcroghan gates.

Project manager Richie Farrell said: “The farmer training has been great for the farmers involved, as they had a place to go and discuss their issues.”

Some of the farmer training that has taken place includes hedge laying in the traditional manner, dry stone wall repair and training days with Irish native breeds including the Roscommon Sheep Association.