The CCPC has received just two complaints regarding the fertiliser sector since the start of 2023. \ Donal O'Leary

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is screening two complaints alleging anti-competitive behaviour in the fertiliser sector.

CCPC officials are gathering evidence about the two complaints, made since the beginning of 2022, in order to determine if an investigation will be progressed.

A spokesperson said that if no evidence of the anti-competitive behaviour allegations is found, there will be no further investigation.

Beef Plan Movement

It is understood that at least one of the formal complaints lodged against fertiliser companies was submitted by the Beef Plan Movement.

“Beef Plan has also requested an investigation from the CCPC into fertiliser pricing south of the border and possible unfair trading practices. This investigation is ongoing,” the organisation said.

Elsewhere, ICMSA president Pat McCormack has suggested the CCPC carry out an investigation into the Irish fertiliser market in spring 2023 and that it should then publish a report with recommendations by the end of June 2023.

The CCPC said it encourages any farmer who has evidence of potential anti-competitive behaviour in the fertiliser sector to make contact.