Farmers were asked about the reasons they would submit carcases for testing at a regional veterinary lab.

A study conducted at Ireland’s regional veterinary laboratories found that farmers most often submit carcases and samples for testing to guide the treatment and vaccination of their livestock.

A survey which had 1,179 responses collected in 54 locations and was supported by Teagasc found that farmers also rank fear of contagious disease as their second highest priority when making lab submissions.

Finally, farmers said they submitted samples when advised to do so by their vet.

The farmers surveyed also indicated why they may not submit samples for testing to regional veterinary labs.

A vet independently making a diagnosis on farm was the reason for avoiding testing, with the distance from the lab and a lack of time and labour also contributing.