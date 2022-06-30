The IFA has reminded farmers of the HSE advice that those over 65, and those with underlying conditions over the age of 12, should arrange to get their second booster vaccination.

The Irish Farm Association (IFA) has called on farmers who are eligible to get their second COVID-19 booster vaccination.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle appealed to those eligible to “take it up immediately”.

“I was taken aback to hear that only 46% of those who are eligible have availed of the vaccine. I would like to re-iterate the advice that those over 65, and those with underlying conditions over the age of 12, should arrange to get their second booster,” she said.

Demographic

Doyle said the demographic of the farming community would suggest there are farmers who have yet to have the booster shot.

“The clear advice from the HSE is that the vaccine offers the best protection, particularly for people who have underlying conditions. I would ask people to make an appointment as soon as possible,” she said.

Doyle highlighted that due to increased numbers of people in hospital and intensive care with COVID-19, the IFA would be extending the booster appeal through its network to get the message to as many people as possible.