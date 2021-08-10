The town hall series of meetings will see senior civil servants in the Department provide an update on some of the draft ‘interventions’ or schemes it has proposed for consultation.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has urged all farmers to have their voices heard over the course of the upcoming town hall meetings on the farm schemes proposed for the next CAP.

The Minister called the three virtual meetings and they are taking place over the course of Tuesday to Thursday 10-12 August at 7pm each night.

Speaking ahead of the meetings, Minister McConalogue said he is keen to bring the CAP consultation process to every farmer in the country.

Interventions

The Minister said he will listen to the views of farmers from the consultation before it closes at the end of the month on 27 August.

Minister McConalogue said the purpose of the town hall meetings is to provide farmers with the opportunity to hear from his officials on the current state of the CAP process.

"It's critical to note that we are just in a consultation process with nothing set in stone. I committed to bringing this CAP consultation to every farmer in the country and I am doing that.

"I have instructed my officials to provide farmers with an update on the current state of play with regard to some of the draft proposals on the table.

“Farmers can feed back into this consultation process and have their voices heard.

Wider consultation

"Later in the year, I will personally lead a much larger and wider consultation process. It's critical to note that no decision has been made or taken, I want farmers to feed in as much as possible. It's their CAP reform," he said.

“I said once the CAP deal received political agreement in Luxembourg earlier in the summer that I am committed to bringing this CAP deal to every calving shed, every milking parlour, every tillage field and every kitchen table and I intend on doing that.

“I have been engaging with farmers over the summer and using the feedback provided at the town halls.

"I will personally chair a large series of consultation meetings later in the year before we send the final CAP programme to the European Commission, who must approve the deal,” the Minister said.