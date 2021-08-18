Farmers should ignore the negative propaganda from factories and their agents who are intent on trying to undermine the market, IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden has said.

Despite lower quotes in some factories, he said market conditions remain favourable for beef.

“The latest prime Irish composite price is €4.23/kg, compared to the EU prime export benchmark price of €4.06/kg, with the export benchmark price increasing by 3c/kg on the week.

“Steers are making €4.20/kg and are heifers making up to €4.25/kg base prices. The demand for young bulls is steady with prices ranging from €4.10 to €4.30/kg for R and U grades.

“Cow prices also remain steady, P grades are making up to €3.60/kg in most factories and O grades are coming in at €3.70/kg. R and U grades are making €3.80 to €4/kg.”

Supplies

The IFA has said that in Ireland’s main market, the UK, supplies are running below last year’s levels by 5% and this is forecast to continue for the year.

“Factories know supplies will be extremely tight for the year. Demand for Irish beef will be strong and prices must reflect this favourable market situation,” Golden reiterated.

“British prices have strengthened consistently since mid-May with EU young bull prices also edging upwards, highlighting the demand for beef in our main markets.

“Grass supplies are good, cattle are performing well and cattle should only be moved as they become fit to ensure farmers keep control of the supply/demand balance,” he said.

Supplies of cattle for the remainder of the year are predicted by Bord Bia to be back up to 40,000 head compared to last year.