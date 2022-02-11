Farmers enquiring about permits to burn green waste, such as hedge trimmings and tree tops, on their farms have not been granted them.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that local authorities have not received the go-ahead to grant these permits from the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC).

We understand that the DECC notified local authorities that the derogation was reinstated for 2022, but it is still awaiting official approval to grant permits.

Under the new derogation, burning is not allowed during the bird nesting season, so farmers have until 28 February to burn or else they will have to wait until September.

Conditions

Many may have this waste in fields and it needs to be cleared.

Weather is also an issue, as appropriate conditions are needed for burning this waste.

Many farmers had been granted permits in January and those permits were revoked as local authorities were told the derogation to burn this waste had not been granted for 2022.

However, this had not been communicated through the proper channels and permits continued to be issued.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that the derogation would be reinstated for 2021 on 2 February.

On 4 February, the DECC confirmed the derogation, but noted that burning would not be allowed in the nesting season.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan stated this week that he expects this to be the final derogation.

However, that derogation is still not in use and farmers are still awaiting permits to burn waste.