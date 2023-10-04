Farmers in Leitrim and west Cavan are struggling to get contractors to spread slurry as waiting lists are three weeks long in some cases.

Farmers in Leitrim and west Cavan are struggling to get contractors to spread slurry as waiting lists are three weeks long in some cases, according to agricultural adviser Oliver Crowe. A lot of cattle probably should be in. However, slatted tanks are still too full, the Cavan-based contractor said.

“Cattle are trampling land a wee bit because they can’t get out with slurry and they can’t get contractors to do it because they’re all mad busy.

“There’s one farmer who has three weeks of a waiting list ahead of him with his contractor,” he said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Killarney-based agricultural adviser Michael Allman, said that “everywhere is soaked”.

“There are also a few question marks around fodder quality, the way that the weather fell some of them ended up cutting pure rubbish, but they had no choice,” he said.

Sligo-based adviser Fergal Boyle said ground conditions have been difficult for the last month.

“I’ve also noticed that cattle numbers are up in the mart with lads moving them on. Ballymote is an awful small mart and there’s 600 bullocks booked for Thursday,” he said.