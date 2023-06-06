Over 20,500 farmers have applied to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP). \ Donal O'Leary

There has been a surge in applications from farmers up and down the country for key farm schemes which will begin this year.

A total of 128,712 farmers applied to the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme, while 20,524 farmers have applied for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

Some 96% of farmers who applied for the BISS scheme also opted into new eco schemes.

These schemes are environmental tasks farmers must carry out on their farms to claim a payment.

Among them are leaving 10% of land as “space for nature”, lower stocking rates, cutting back on chemical fertiliser usage and planting trees.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the strong uptake for the eco schemes shows “farmers’ willingness to undertake actions that are beneficial for the climate and the environment”.

Parents

Many young farmers will have been familiar with the paperwork and computer work pressures faced by their farming parents in recent weeks, ahead of these scheme deadlines.