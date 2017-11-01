Farmers tell of crippling losses from ash dieback
By Paul Mooney on 02 November 2017
Land must be replanted but in cases the farmer will receive no income for many years.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
By Eleanor McBennett on 01 November 2017
By William Conlon on 24 October 2017
By Donal Magner on 23 October 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...