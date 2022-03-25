The Multi-Species Swards Measure is the first element of the €12m support package to be launched.

Farmers will be paid €50/ac as part of a multi-species sward scheme, which was announced by the Department of Agriculture on Friday 25 March.

Once the farmer proves eligible for the Multi-Species Swards Measure, they will receive €50 towards the price of a 12kg bag of multi-species sward seed.

A 12kg bag of the dedicated multi-species sward seed mixture will cover one acre.

This seed mixture, which will be determined by the Department of Agriculture, will include perennial ryegrass, along with white clover, red clover, Timothy, Plantain and Chicory.

The seed will be available at participating co-ops and agri-merchants from the farmer’s date of approval until 31 August 2022 and farmers must apply for the scheme by 4 April.

How does it work

Participation will be through the farmer's agfood account, either by the farmer or his/her adviser.

They will select the LPIS parcels where the multi-species seed will be planted.

They will then indicate what quantity of seed they wish to purchase.

Successful farmers will receive an approval letter from the Department of Agriculture stating the approved quantity of seed that may be purchased under the measure.

At time of purchase, the farmer will bring their approval letter to an approved co-op/merchant where they will purchase the multi-species seed. This form will be signed and stamped by the co-op or merchant and farmer indicating the amount of seed actually purchased.

The co-op or merchant will apply to the Department for reimbursement of the discount applied to the price of the seed sold.

Launch

Launching the measure, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “As part of our response to the cost increases currently facing Irish farmers, I am delighted to launch this measure, which will encourage the sowing of multi-species swards.

"Multi-species swards are proven to reduce our dependency on chemical nitrogen while maintaining forage output and I am very confident there will be strong farmer interest in this initiative.”

The Minister also said he was pleased with the "co-operation" received from independent agri retailers and co-ops.

Research

"Research has shown that multi-species swards can have a positive impact from a climate, biodiversity and water quality perspective, as well as supporting improved livestock productive efficiency, while also reducing dependence on expensive chemical nitrogen," he said.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett, who has responsibility for land use and biodiversity, said that the roll-out of this measure will offset some of the costs of establishing a multi-species sward.

"This is a welcome development in what will undoubtedly be a challenging year for the farming sector.

"The use of multi-species swards can have a positive impact on emissions and water quality, as well as providing other environmental benefits, such as enhanced biodiversity, particularly through pollinators feeding on the variety of flowering plants in multi-species swards," she said.

Minister Hackett added that research on multi-species swards has also shown greater resilience to drought, while trials carried out in UCD have demonstrated improved anthelmintic properties around lamb production, which is an important element of our One Health strategy.

Farmers wishing to apply for the Multi-Species Swards Measure should apply through www.agfood.ie by the closing date of 4 April 2022.