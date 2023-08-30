Farmer Alex Wilsdon with his son Alex in their field which has been targeted by Kilkenny's planning department as being liable for the vacant site levy.

Farmers whose land has fallen under the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) are coming together to fight their cases.

Almost 1,700 farmers appealed the inclusion of their land in the register for the RZLT.

Farmers were invited to request to have their land dezoned. While 198 did, most requests were rejected.

While the legislation stipulates that land must be both zoned and “serviced” to be liable for the tax, farmers say that the definition of serviced seems to be at the behest of local authorities around the country, with predictably variable outcomes.

Now, Kilkenny farmer Alex Wilsdon wants to form a group of those targeted by the RZLT.

Share information

“The intention is to share information and to raise the profile of the issue and highlight the attack on constitutional property rights” he told the Irish Farmers Journal .

“The legislation takes no account of the possibility that an owner cannot sell or develop the land due to State-imposed tax covenants or title issues,” says Wilsdon.

The RZLT is charged at 3% of the land of the land’s valuation per annum. For land valued at €75,000/ha (€30,000/ac) this amounts to €2,250/ha every year. Interest will apply to unpaid RZLT tax at 8% annually.

Seizure is allowed in the event of continued non-payment.

Wilsdon estimates that the State will be in a position to seize the property within 15 years.

Ample land

Wilsdon believes there is ample land available to be purchased on the open market and developed, and that this tax will persecute a small minority of people, most of them family farmers, while having no effect whatsoever in addressing the housing crisis.

“I would ask people to contact me by WhatsApp on 087-0506950 or to email rzltireland@gmail.com with a view to exchanging information with a view to meeting at the National Ploughing Championships in September,” he added.