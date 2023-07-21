The projects aim to create improved and better-connected habitats for wildlife. \ Philip Doyle

A number of projects have been launched in England to restore up to 176,000ha of land to nature.

The projects will be aided by £7.4m of funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Natural England.

The projects aim to create improved and better-connected habitats for wildlife, enhance public access to nature, manage flooding and wildfire risks, and improve carbon stores.

Speaking of the role these projects will play in enhancing biodiversity, Natural England chair Tony Juniper said: “These nature recovery projects will enrich our landscapes for wildlife, develop resilience to climate change, catch carbon and help to clean up air and water.

"They will help restore entire ecosystems, allowing many species of wild animals and plants to spread and thrive.”

Partnerships

Minister for environment Trudy Harrison highlighted the government's commitment to creating accessible, nature-rich places closer to communities, stating: “These partnerships will restore the natural world, from cities to the sea, and will deliver on our targets set out in the environmental improvement plan to create a lasting legacy for people and nature.”

The operation involves a number of land- and farm-based projects from all over the country.

East of Eden - Cumbria

Located in the upland regions of Cumbria, the East of Eden project stretches over 100,000ha.

The project's primary focus is to support land managers in creating diverse habitats for endangered species such as the curlew, black grouse and the Teesdale violet.

Additionally, the implementation of flood management techniques will reduce flood risk and enhance carbon absorption by rewetting peat.

The Lost Wetlands - Cheshire to Lancashire

Covering 5,000ha, The Lost Wetlands project aims to reclaim, restore and rewet wetland habitats in South Greater Manchester and North Cheshire. These wetlands were previously lost to urbanisation and agricultural intensification.

The restoration of wetland habitats will increase the number of habitats for wildlife, providing ideal conditions for species such as dragonflies, great crested newts and water voles to thrive.

The project will also engage local communities, offering greater connection to the wetlands and celebrating the natural heritage of the area.

Tees Estuary Recovering Nature (TERN) - Northumbria

Covering over 11,000ha, the TERN Project will focus on improving, creating and restoring coastal and land-based habitats in Northumbria.

The project aims to create bigger and better-connected habitats, enhancing climate resilience and securing a sustainable future for various species.

New footpath links will bring the community closer to nature, further enriching Teeside's vision as a thriving hub for both people and wildlife.

Heathlands Connections - Surrey

The Heathlands Connections project is dedicated to restoring, enhancing and connecting lowland heathland habitats within the Surrey Hills area of outstanding natural beauty.

Encompassing an area of 16,000ha, the project will create a landscape rich in diverse habitats for wildlife.

Solutions will address challenges such as wildfire risk, habitat degradation and disturbance to ground-nesting birds such as the nightjar and Dartford warbler.